A search warrant executed by Guam police at a residence along Swamp Road in Dededo on Tuesday led to officers finding a 6-month-old baby in a room alone with several small plastic baggies with methamphetamine.

Three adults in the residence, a cargo container, were arrested on drug charges.

Elaine Marie Castro, 41; Michael Anthony Castro, 49; and Renita D.C. Meno, 50, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Elaine Castro was also charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Elaine Castro admitted to police that she owned the drugs found inside the room.

The two other suspects were also found with meth in their possession, documents state.

Elaine Castro allegedly told police that she had been smoking ice since she was about 12 years old, and had just smoked the drug prior to authorities knocking on their door.

She said her infant was sleeping while she smoked the drug, documents state.

Officers noted that the child was sleeping 5 feet away from where the suspect said she last used the drug, documents state.

Police found a glass pipe with small bags that contained meth on Michael Castro, documents state.

Michael Castro allegedly told police that he has occasionally smoked the drug since the 1980s, adding that he last smoked this past January.

During a search of Renita Meno, authorities found a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Meno allegedly told police she began using the drug in 2017, and also smoked prior to officers showing up.