Baby, 3 others test negative for COVID-19

A 9-month old baby is one of six people this week who've been tested for COVID-19 and all six have tested negative.

The first two cases - one at Guam Memorial Hospital and one in home isolation - tested negative on Thursday. That same day, two new surveillance cases - an elderly couple - were reported and were tested by health experts at the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory.

By Friday morning, officials confirmed the fifth case - the 9-month-old baby who was brought to Guam Memorial Hospital - was negative.

Details on the sixth case were not detailed but were made known through the press release. The sixth case, the baby and the elderly couple tested negative on Friday.

All six individuals were considered "surveillance cases" in that they had symptoms of COVID-19 and, along with other factors, doctors decided they should be tested. Under the new standards created by local health officials and doctors, not all surveillance cases are tested unless doctors deem it necessary.

Officials have consistently reiterated that none of the six patients seen and evaluated thus far have met the criteria to be determined a designated as persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus - which means they're automatically tested. Criteria to be considered a PUI includes being hospitalized, having COVID-19 symptoms, and possibly having traveled - or being in contact with someone who traveled - to certain countries.

As Guam continues to monitor the disease, health care providers can reach out to the territorial epidemiologist at all hours, said Adelup Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Naval Hospital tests

COVID-19 has prompted other hospitals on Guam to do their own testing or make adjustments.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam has specimen kits that can be used to collect samples to be sent to laboratories at the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California.

Out of an abundance of caution, samples were collected for COVID-19 testing, according to Lt. Cmdr. Richard Moore, public affairs officer at Joint Region Marianas.

"All tests are negative. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or persons under investigation at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam," he stated.

Proactive approach

As a precautionary measure, soldiers of the Guam Army National Guard 94th Civil Support Team held decontamination training for health officials and other first responders.

With Guam having no positive cases of COVID-19, the training takes a proactive approach for those who deal with possible cases of the virus —especially those who work on the front line.

On Friday, the support team trained with members of the Department of Public Works, Guam Homeland Security, Guam Fire Department and other Guard troops.

Maj. Victor P. Balajadia, deputy commander of the support team, said the team also held training for personnel from Guam Memorial Hospital, who may work at the nursing facility.

The support team talked through the proper decontamination steps and procedures, as well as the proper protocols when wearing personal protective equipment.

Balajadia said the precautionary measure also is to ensure that workers are safe and they keep their families safe when they return home.

GRMC visitors policy

Meanwhile, beginning on Monday, the Guam Regional Medical City will institute a one-visitor-per-patient policy. Also, visitors will be screened before they're allowed entrance to the hospital. Inpatient and outpatient visiting hours are from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily, according to a GRMC press release.

The policy will be applied to preoperating patients and the Intensive Care Unit. It also will apply to patients in the emergency room.

The policy will be in effect until further notice, the press release stated.

GDOE updates policy

Also, beginning Monday, the Guam Department of Education will suspend all department-sponsored employee and school-sponsored student travel until further notice.

Any GDOE employees or students who choose to travel to high-risk countries, such as China, Iran, South Korea and countries in Europe, and who are delayed due to quarantine travel restrictions, will not be entitled to administrative leave or excused absences, according to the department.

In addition, any employees or students who travel to a country or state with confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the mainland U.S., should inform their school administrators or supervisors.

"Students or staff returning from any country with one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will subject to a required 14-day leave of absence from work or school" effective March 16, according to GDOE.