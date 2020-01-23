The SandCastle Guam family is celebrating the arrival of two new furry babies – Xena and Alita. The orange, female tiger cubs were born at the SandCastle on Nov. 16, 2019.

At birth, Xena was 2 pounds and sister Alita was 2.8 pounds, according to a press release from the Baldyga Group.

Mother Tikara, a 4-year-old white Bengal tiger, nursed her young until they were weaned at 8 weeks. The girls were ready for solid foods at about 7 weeks. Now at 9 weeks old, Xena has outgrown her sister and weighs in at 15 pounds, with Alita weighing in at 13 pounds.

“After weaning from their mother’s care, the two cubs have been staying with my family and are now eating 2 pounds of quality meat each day,” SandCastle animal trainer Darryl Atkinson stated in the release. “When the two girls are fully grown, they’ll weigh between 300-400 lbs.”

“We’re excited to have Xena and Alita join our family. With the addition of these two little girls, we have a total of six beautiful tigers including father Cesar, mother Tikara, as well as Nepal and Shanti, another white Bengal tiger, all who perform in our shows,” says chairman and CEO Mark Baldyga. “Xena and Alita will join the show as soon as they’re ready, but the focus now is to ensure they are healthy and well taken care of.”