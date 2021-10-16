Baby who died lived in virus-stricken household

The 4-month-old baby boy who was pronounced dead on arrival at Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 13, and who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, lived in a coronavirus-stricken household, a government of Guam doctor said Friday.

“What we’ve heard so far is that he lived in a house where there were three or four positive cases of COVID-19," Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, Department of Public Health and Social Services interim chief medical officer, said when reporters asked for details about the baby's death. Naval Hospital Guam reports limited details about its COVID-19 cases to the government of Guam.

"The baby, when he went to sleep, had no symptoms at all, they didn’t know the baby was COVID-19-positive until they got to the hospital and he was swabbed,” Leon Guerrero said.

The baby has been reported as the 220th death on Guam related to COVID-19. An autopsy may be able to tell if the baby boy died of COVID-19, but it's unclear if an autopsy will be performed.

On an unrelated matter, Guam Memorial Hospital has run out of the intravenous immune globulin, or IVIG, which is used to treat Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, Leon Guerrero said.

Naval Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City also are out of IVIG, he said, and that another shipment is expected this weekend.

MIS-C is a rare, but serious condition associated with COVID-19, in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

56 hospitalized with COVID-19

Fifty-six patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, with 13 of the patients in intensive care at GMH and GRMC. Of the 13, 10 patients were on ventilators, according to the Joint Information Center. Twenty-nine of the hospitalized patients were unvaccinated, JIC reported.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 out of 924 tests performed on Oct. 14. Twenty cases were identified through contact tracing.

Guam has reported a total of 16,795 officially reported cases of COVID-19 and 222 deaths.

Cases in public schools

On Friday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed six positive COVID-19 cases involving students. Adacao Elementary School had three student cases; Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School reported two students; and P.C. Lujan Elementary School, one student. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Monday, according to GDOE.

In addition, GDOE confirmed one case each at Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School and George Washington High School, involving a total of three employees.

Cases in Catholic schools

Seven students and one employee in some of Guam's Catholic schools tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several days.

The Archdiocese of Agaña liaison reported that Mount Carmel School had two students who tested positive on Friday, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School had two students who tested positive on Tuesday, the Dominican Child Development Center had one COVID-19-positive student on Monday, St. Anthony Catholic School had one case involving a student on Tuesday, and Father Duenas Memorial School had one student who tested positive on Wednesday. Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten had one employee who tested positive on Oct. 7.