The former Committee on Rules chair's concerns over a legal counsel hire has been addressed in the third version of a resolution introduced by the current chair.

The former committee chair, Sen. Tina Muña Barnes, wrote a letter to Sen. Chris Barnett regarding Resolution No. 52-37 and the urgency to get it adopted, because of the impending deadline set by the Supreme Court of Guam to weigh an abortion ban case before it. But the resolution was withdrawn and replaced, making the letter moot, according to Barnett.

The resolution, authored by Barnett, sought to authorize the hiring of legal counsel specifically in the abortion case before the court, which seeks to answer the question of the ban’s validity and enforceability.

The resolution noted the complexity of the case and that “responding to such litigation exceeds the scope” of the Guam Legislature, which was invited by the higher court to submit an amicus brief by March 31.

Clarification

The letter, dated March 9, called for clarification on the resolution. Barnes cited Section 2.05.1 of the standing rules, which authorizes the legal bureau to represent the Legislature in any litigation and posed questions on how the current chair would proceed in filing the briefs and the cost.

The second version, Resolution 52-37, introduced March 8, has since been withdrawn.

According to legislative record, the initial Resolution 48-37 was introduced by Barnett on March 3. It was referred to him and subsequently withdrawn.

Now on the floor is Resolution 54-37, which addresses the two questions Barnes had in her letter regarding Resolution 52.

Barnett did not comment on Barnes' letter when reached by The Guam Daily Post, however, he did respond to questions about the resolution currently on the floor.

According to the measure, there will be an opportunity for Committee on Rules members to review the draft amicus brief before it's filed.

“At least 48 hours before the brief is due to be filed in the Guam Supreme Court, retained legal counsel shall submit a draft of the brief prepared on behalf of (the Legislature) to the members of the Committee on Rules for review and approval by the chair of the Committee on Rules,” the resolution states.

The resolution also sets a cap on legal expenses at $12,500. Anything beyond that would “require the approval of the Committee on Rules by resolution.”

In addition, it sets the legal counsel's scope of what questions to answer.

The retained counsel will answer the second question before the court, on whether the Guam Legislature was authorized under the Organic Act, as it existed in 1990, to pass the abortion ban.

The other two questions pertained to whether the ban is void and unenforceable.

The Post asked Barnett what the Legislature’s position was on the relevant questions.

"I think it’s no secret the Legislature is of the opinion that we can create and pass laws,” he responded.

A vote and discussion on the matter are just days away.

"COR will vote on Resolution 54-37 in the upcoming rules meeting on March 16," Barnett said. "According to our standing rules, rules resolutions relative to litigation involving the Legislature shall not be subject to the public hearing requirement."