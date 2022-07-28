An upcoming back-to-school immunization clinic this weekend will be held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on July 30 at the Barrigada Community Center, as announced by the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).

The clinic is available for children from 4 -18 years of age and is exclusively for those with Medicaid, MIP, or no insurance. All of the needed child immunizations will be donned excluding varicella (chickenpox) vaccine. No TB (PPD) skin tests will be given, according to DPHSS.

The child’s most current shot record must be provided. The following required for children younger than 18 years old to receive routine child immunizations:

Parent/legal guardian/authorized adult must provide minor’s birth certificate.

Parent/legal guardian/authorized adult must have a government-issued photo ID.

Minor must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or an authorized adult.

Guardians must present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney documents. Authorized adult must present written authorization signed by the child's parent.

Contact the DPHSS Immunization Program at 671-735-7143 for more information.