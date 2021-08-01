Kimberly Benavente, 26, lost medical insurance coverage in May and still is working to obtain new coverage, so a free back-to-school vaccination for one of her children meant a lot to the whole family, she said.

"My family saved about $200 because each shot is about $60 to $80, I was told. It helps a lot that they're free," the mother said.

Benavente was among a large number of parents who brought their children to the Department of Public Health and Social Services' Thursday to Saturday back-to-school walk-up immunization clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Benavente's 4-year-old daughter Kialynn received three shots to update her immunization record, the mother said.

"She didn't even cry," said Benavente, who's pursuing a criminal justice associate degree at Guam Community College. "We just have to get her PPD skin test, which is about $15, because it's not offered here."

The back-to-school vaccination clinic helped students 4 to 18 years old who are uninsured or covered under Medicaid or the Medically Indigent Program.

An average of four or five vaccination shots are required for each student, depending on the child's needs, age and vaccination record, according to Annette Aguon, administrator for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control at DPHSS.

Many of the children needed to get only one to three shots, since the parents have kept up with their children's routine vaccination schedules.

Aguon said there are vaccines required at school, as well as vaccines that are only recommended.

"We do highly recommend to get everything all at one time - one day of pain versus two days of pain, and then again the inconvenience of having to take off or having to find time to come to get another shot," Aguon said.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required to attend school, officials said, but they highly encourage full vaccination especially with a new school year to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Immunization for kids, parents

Dolores De Jesus, 31, said having free immunization before her children go back to school helps a lot, so that the family can free up the money to buy food and other necessities.

By bringing her children ages 5, 8 and 11 to UOG, she was able to update their routine vaccination record without putting additional strain to the family's finances. Two of the children attend Wettengel Elementary School.

"The school principal sent a notification to parents on Thursday morning about the free vaccination so I brought them here," the mother said.

Not only her children got up-to-date with their vaccination before returning to school, but the mother also got the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at UOG.

"I got my first shot of Pfizer," she said, adding that she'd like her family to be more protected against the virus. "I waited a while because I wanted to see first the effects on other people and a lot of people already got vaccinated and they're okay."

The UOG Calvo Field House served as the main site for both the COVID-19 vaccinations and the back-to-school immunizations offered jointly by DPHSS and the Guam National Guard.

DPHSS holds a back-to-school immunization clinic every year before a new school year opens, but it had to skip the event last year at the height of the pandemic.

Benrita Emanuel, 33, wanted to make sure her two sons are updated with their childhood immunizations so she brought them to UOG.

Her 5-year-old son, Tony, will be in kindergarten, while her 7-year-old son, Sebastian, will be a second grader at Finegayan Elementary School.

"They needed one shot each to get updated," the mother said, adding that she's thankful the vaccination is free.

After her sons' immunizations, the family waited for Emanuel's boyfriend, Gradly Usor, 36, to get his first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.