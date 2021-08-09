Public schools will open their doors to students Aug. 12 and, with the first day of school drawing closer, the Guam Department of Education explained what parents can expect.

During a press conference Thursday, GDOE officials were clear that while the pandemic has brought many changes, students returning to school next week should have a sense of normalcy.

Over the past year and a half, the impact of students not being in a school setting was seen by GDOE officials, who agreed on the need for students to get back into a normal routine.

That means the school day will begin and end at the same time it did in pre-pandemic school years.

Elementary schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 2:43 p.m.

Middle schools will begin classes at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

John F. Kennedy High School, Tiyan High School, Southern High School and the J.P. Torres Success Academy will be in school from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Meanwhile, George Washington High School, Okkodo High School and Simon Sanchez High School will begin at 7:15 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Bus service will be provided by the Department of Public Works, as it has been for years.

Bus schedules were published Sunday and distributed with The Guam Daily Post.

Health check

With school starting this Thursday, parents were asked to ensure their children are healthy before sending them to school.

"Before they get to school, it's an important role for parents to play, ensuring that their kids, if they are showing signs of illness or are sick, that they stay home to prevent any risk," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Whether a child is a car rider, walker or bus rider, each student's temperature will be checked upon arrival at the school.

GDOE Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz assured parents that this health and safety protocol would not take away from instructional time.

Fernandez said the department has implemented up to 10 strategies at school sites to maximize safety of students and the community against the spread of COVID-19.

"We can't rely on just one method of protection," Fernandez said.

Once students are back in school, GDOE officials said their priority is to maximize vaccination opportunities for eligible students age 12 and older.

The department also is working to develop regular screening and testing of the school community.

School uniforms

In addition to following school safety and health protocols, GDOE will require students to wear uniforms for in-person instruction and uniform tops for online learners.

Parents will be able to obtain uniform vouchers through multiple avenues. Vendors are offering assistance to parents, Parent-teacher organizations are providing vouchers, and GDOE has set aside $2 million in vouchers for three to five uniforms per student.

Vouchers for families struggling to purchase uniforms are limited and additional vouchers are being processed.

GDOE has said it would not penalize students who show up to school out of uniform.

Staying informed

Leading up to the first day of school, GDOE will continue to create opportunities for parents to stay informed.

Orientation sessions are ongoing for parents of students enrolled in classroom instruction. Parents are encouraged to contact their students' schools for schedules.

Parents who have additional questions about the new school year can email GDOE at info@gdoe.net.