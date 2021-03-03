Backlog of possible child abuse, neglect cases may ease soon

The Department of Youth Affairs and Child Protective Services have made headway addressing the backlog of more than 900 CPS cases, including reports of possible child abuse or neglect that were pending when the division was transferred to DYA from the Department of Public Health and Social Services in late January.

Having reviewed 534 cases as of Feb. 23, with help from retired CPS employees who volunteered to help review cases, DYA Director Melanie Brennan said cases are being addressed at a rate of a little more than 100 per week, and she hopes to completely address the backlog within a few weeks.

"At the rate we've been going ... I feel like three more weeks, we would have completed the backlog," Brennan said. "But DYA can't leave until CPS has onboarded new staff to take over the cases that we're currently managing and to really implement some of the recommendations that we see are still necessary."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2021-02 on Jan. 22, moving CPS from Public Health to DYA, citing concerns that cases of abused and neglected children went unreviewed and children were not getting the help they needed.

In addition to addressing the backlog, a DYA social services supervisor ensures that any new cases are immediately addressed so the backlog doesn't grow with new cases.

"I would say that ... we're at a safer place because we are responding to all the referrals now in a timely manner. But I would say that the CPS workers, DYA social workers, it still is very overwhelming. There are a lot of cases and we will see relief as soon as we get new personnel," Brennan said.

2 new social workers

Two new social workers are expected to come on board this week, and training from the Office of the Attorney General has been lined up for the new workers as well as workers in need of "booster training," she added.

One of the new workers will go to the investigations unit while the other will go to case management. Brennan said she is hoping another two new social workers will be able to come in by next week, who will then be separated between investigations and case management again.

CPS also has a crisis unit, but Brennan said they don't want to send new workers straight into the unit because of the nature of crisis work, so they may restructure and look at rotating staff internally.

"I want to say that every time we interview 10 people, five express interest and then the other five just say, 'OK, not at this time.' It is challenging because the work is so challenging. It's hectic, sometimes chaotic, and it's oftentimes dangerous," Brennan said.

She also thanked foster care workers and parents. Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent should call 475-2653, Brennan said.