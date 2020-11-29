Cloud cover and strong winds have led to some power brownouts and outages at various areas around the island this past week.

On Saturday, several areas of Barrigada, Dededo and Tamuning reported interruptions to power service.

“Our power grid experienced a sudden drop in service due to unusually heavy cloud cover earlier today,” Guam Power Authority spokesman Art Perez said on Saturday. “Dispatchers were able to bring online backup generators to compensate for sudden loss of solar power.”

Heavy winds and rains over the last couple of weeks also have caused pockets of power outages around the island.

Perez encouraged people to call GPA if trees or branches fall, or if they are growing close to power lines. He said GPA customer services can set up a work order to have trees near power lines cleared or trimmed.

He also reminded residents to follow safety guidelines when placing Christmas lights over the next few weeks. He shared reassurances that GPA “has reserve power if needed and will be able to handle additional load.”