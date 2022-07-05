Bad weather postpones reproductive rights rally

Scattered showers, thunderstorms and overall inclement weather pushed back a rally for women's reproductive rights that was planned to take place at the ITC intersection Monday afternoon. The rally is intended to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking the right to an abortion in the United States. Organizers have rescheduled the event for Wednesday.

The demonstration will come not just in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, but as the Office of the Attorney General seeks to reverse a federal injunction on the enforcement of local statute that restricts abortions handled through telemedicine.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in federal court last year over Guam's in-person consultation requirement for abortions, on behalf of two Hawaii-based doctors who wanted to provide telemedicine services.

The District Court of Guam granted a preliminary injunction on the local law, but that was before the Supreme Court overturned the case law establishing constitutional abortion rights.

With the Supreme Court decision in tow, the OAG has argued that the District Court's actions should be vacated.

According to attorney Vanessa Williams, who is part of the legal team for the ACLU suit, if the OAG request is granted, it would mean patients would not be able to receive mandated consultation information through a virtual platform like Zoom.

These patients would instead "be forced to find some other 'qualified person' to sit them down physically in a room to receive this mandated information," Williams said.

In other words, the government of Guam will be able to enforce the in-person consultation requirement while the lawsuit takes place.

Regardless, abortion remains legal on Guam, and despite the in-person requirement, telemedicine abortion would remain legal as well, according Williams.