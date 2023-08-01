Badger, GWA reach settlement deal; meter company to pay $1.9 million

Badger Meter Inc., the company sued by the Guam Waterworks Authority over reported issues with its water meters, has agreed to pay the utility $1.9 million as part of a settlement agreement.

The case was filed at the Superior Court of Guam in August 2020, but was later moved to the District Court of Guam, where the parties ultimately stipulated to dismiss the case in early July.

While the settlement brings some finality to a nearly three-year-long lawsuit, the settlement amount is much less than the damages the GWA claimed to have suffered as a result of alleged false and deceptive statements made by the company. Those reported damages included $3.9 million for the purchase and replacement of water meters, $2.4 million for the labor and $12 million in reported lost income to GWA due to defective water meters, according to the utility's lawsuit.

Still, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the governing board behind GWA and the Guam Power Authority, ratified the agreement on grounds that included the terms being in the best interest of the island and the water utility.

GWA signed the settlement on July 1, and the CCU ratification was made July 3, the same day that GWA and Badger filed their stipulation to dismiss the case in court.

Confidentiality

The ratification document also included language indicating that the settlement amount was confidential.

The settlement does include a confidentiality provision on the settlement amount, but that provision also states that nothing should prevent the parties from making certain disclosures, including disclosures that may be required by law.

Final government settlement agreements are public documents, according to a July 2020 opinion from former Attorney General Leevin Camacho. If there was any ambiguity on whether settlements were public record, Public Law 32-76 was intended to resolve it, Camacho had stated.

P.L. 32-76 was enacted in November 2013 and with it the Guam Legislature intended to prohibit the sealing of settlements concerning public departments, agencies, branches, corporations and funds.

The Guam Daily Post did make requests for the CCU ratification document and the GWA/Badger settlement, both as basic requests to the GWA general manager, meaning the Post did not invoke the Sunshine Act compelling that the documents be released.

A basic request for the settlement was made on July 3, and a follow-up was sent July 5, along with an additional basic request for the CCU's ratification.

Official Sunshine Act requests for both documents were submitted afterward.

Following the receipt of documents with accompanying letters and email exchanges with the water utility, the Post was told that at the time of the July 3 request, the CCU granted its ratification the same day and the underlying litigation behind the Badger settlement was still an active matter in court.

While a stipulation for dismissal was filed that day, there was no clear indication from the District Court that the case would immediately be closed and finally adjudicated, according to GWA's general manager, who added that GWA extended deference to the court to either reject the stipulation or raise any other issues and that such caution was reasonable.

Essentially, the general manager had stated that the utility is aware of Sunshine Act requirements prohibiting the withholding of settlements from the public, but the court had not yet closed the case when the Post's initial requests were made.

Since receiving a formal Sunshine Act request for the settlement on July 20, GWA received confirmation that the case with Badger was closed and GWA now represents that the matter is finally adjudicated. The settlement documents were then provided on July 27 in response to the July 20 Sunshine Act request, detailing the amount agreed to by both parties.