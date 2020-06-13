A man who was accused of trying to blow up a Tamuning gas station is being held on $3,000 cash bail.

Robert Lake, 62, was charged with terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect was holding a lighter in one hand while trying to get a Tamuning gas station worker to activate the fuel pumps.

The suspect pulled out one of the fuel pumps and yelled, “Open up! Open up! I’m going to blow myself up,” documents state. Workers shut the fuel emergency valve and called police.

The workers locked themselves in the gas station's convenience store while waiting for police to arrive.

The suspect allegedly banged on the glass of the convenience store before officers showed up.

One of the workers told officers she was terrified that the suspect was going to blow up the gas station, documents state. Authorities found a torch lighter on the ground next to one of the fuel nozzles.

The suspect told police he was sleeping at the nearby park when “they started shooting at me,” documents state. He also told officers that he burned newspaper for a signal, adding that if the gas station staff wanted him to leave, all they had to do was ask.

Lake was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the employees at that gas station.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 19.