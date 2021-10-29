Baldyga: Guam competing with source markets' domestic travel

"This is just the gift that keeps on giving."

Mark Baldyga, whose Baldyga Group operates a number of Tumon mainstays, didn't mince words to the Rotary Club of Guam when discussing the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local tourism industry.

Although the island's private sector is used to economic slowdowns and a downturn in arrivals brought on by natural disasters or geopolitical events, the ongoing public health emergency is unique in its duration, he said at a club meeting Thursday.

"We just don't know when it's really going to end – or how it will end, or when it will end. Will it end by things coming back stronger, or will we see a different kind of consumer who doesn't want to travel as much or wants to travel domestically?" he asked.

One of the fundamental challenges overseas destinations like Guam face in the pandemic-affected travel market, according to Baldyga, is the lack of incentive from the governments of South Korea and Japan to push international vacations for their citizens.

"Okinawa is sold out – not today, but six months ago it was. It's kind of going up and down, but it's pretty strong. Same for Jeju. ... Try to get a room at Jeju – good luck," he said. "So as long as the customers are spending money on travel domestically, it's better for (national governments). They'd rather see that, especially since (everyone's) tourism industry is hurting so much. Why take the few tourists and send them off to Guam when they can push them to Jeju?"

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Japan has already rolled out a domestic travel program in which each resident received the equivalent of a few hundred dollars in domestic travel vouchers, Baldyga said.

But because of increased military activities and an unprecedented amount of federally funded financial assistance, many in the private sector "are doing quite well."

'Where does it end?'

Taking a "wild guess," he told Rotarians that in his estimation, only about 15% of Guam's population has been "decimated" by the economic impacts caused by COVID-19.

That will change when federal benefits run out, however.

"It's going to get tough for everybody in the next – over the next six to nine months, 12 months," Baldyga said. "And where does it end? ... 'No one knows' is the right answer, because ... all of it is contingent on the governments of Korea and Japan."