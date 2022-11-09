Ballot count ongoing

Just under 18% of polling sites were counted as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, as the Guam Election Commission continued tabulating ballots cast in the 2022 general election.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio were in the lead in the gubernatorial race, while James Moylan led the Congressional race in the first set of results from the Guam Election Commission Election Return Center, which came in just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Tabulation machines, named Flynn, Tå and Kin, were fired up around 10 p.m. and began processing ballots from the 67 precincts. Barrigada 15, 15A and 15C; Mongmong-Toto-Maite 14B; Hagåtña 1; Tamuning 17, 17A and 17E; Inalåhan 8A; ChalanPago-Ordot 11B; Yona 10B; and Mangilao 16C were included in the first two sets of preliminary results.
By midnight, the available results reflected 12 out of 67 precincts, with a total of 6,009 ballots. The amount represented 9.94% of registered voters.
In the gubernatorial race, incumbents Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio garnered 3,195 votes, while 2,698 votes were cast for Felix Camacho and Tony Ada in the 12 precincts tabulated.
In the race to be the next nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican candidate James Moylan was in the lead with 3,133 votes. Democratic candidate Judi Won Pat trailed with 2,671 votes.
In the Legislative race, 30 candidates vied for 15 elected seats and were ranked as follows, based on votes from the 12 precincts.
- Therese Terlaje (incumbent): 3,830
- Darrel Barnett, 3,717
- Amanda Shelton (incumbent): 3,309
- Joe San Agustin (incumbent): 3,008
- Tina Muña Barnes (incumbent): 2,977
- Frank Blas Jr. (incumbent): 2,918
- Thomas Fisher: 2,671
- Christopher Duenas (incumbent): 2,536
- Roy Quinata: 2,369
- William Parkinson: 2,272
- Telo Taitague (incumbent): 2,223
- Joanne Brown (incumbent): 2,176
- Jesse Anderson Lujan: 2,176
- Sabina Perez: 2,139
- Maryann Silva Taijeron: 2,085
- Dwayne San Nicolas: 2,040
- Kelly Marsh-Taitano: 2,014
- Vincent Borja: 2,012
- Sarah Nededog: 1,956
- Fred Bordallo: 1,927
- Jose Terlaje (incumbent): 1,873
- MiChelle Taitano: 1,827
- Shirley Mabini Young: 1,714
- Jonathan Savares: 1,707
- Joaquin Leon Guerrero: 1,662
- Angela Santos: 1,619
- Sandra Seau: 1,435
- Bistra Mendiola: 1,370
- David Crisostomo: 1,314
- Ian Catling: 675
In the attorney general contest, incumbent Leevin Camacho was leading with 2,693 votes, while Douglas Moylan trailed with 2,591 votes early on. A total of 478 write-ins were reported, as well as 13 overvotes, while undervotes were at 234, meaning more than 200 residents did not cast a vote for any AG candidate.