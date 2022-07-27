Ballot initiatives must be OK’d by Sept. 23

The Guam Election Commission approved the summary and short title needed to move four proposals to the next step in order for each to be included on the election ballot in November.

A meeting was held Monday at the GEC offices in Tamuning.

The proposals were submitted by Ken Leon-Guerrero, a private citizen who also is running for a seat in the Legislature on the Republican ticket.

An initiative petition needs 5,209 signatures to be on the ballot, based on the number of registered voters at the time the proponent filed the petition with GEC.

Referendum petitions need 7,000 signatures to be placed on the ballot.

GEC will then verify each signature before making the final decision to place the initiative or referendum on the ballot.

Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission, noted that ballots for off-island voters need to be mailed out 45 days prior to the general election, which means the ballot would need to be finalized by Sept. 23.

Proposal A, or voter referendum No. 1, would remove the primary election requirements for independent candidates.

Proposal B, or voter referendum No. 3, would increase the number of members of the Guam Legislature from 15 to 21.

Proposal C, or voter referendum No. 5, would reestablish the Office of the Public Prosecutor.

Proposal D, or voter initiative No. 6, would fix the budget of the Office of Public Accountability.

The GEC decided to exclude initiatives No. 2 and No. 4 during the previous meeting earlier this month, stating both are contrary to the Organic Act of Guam.

Initiative No. 2 proposed a part-time Legislature, and No. 4 proposed The Corrupt Practices Act - which seeks to allow taxpayers to sue the government and elected or appointed officials in both their professional and personal capacities if they violate laws or regulations.

'Cheated'

Leon-Guerrero shared his concerns with the commission.

“I don’t see anywhere in the initiative process or in Guam election laws where the legal counsel decides which initiatives are allowed to go before the public. I don’t believe that the legal counsel has that power or this committee has that power to make that determination as to what the public can submit for approval by voters,” said Leon-Guerrero. “The whole idea of an initiative is that it is something that goes before the voters. I don’t think it’s his place. It’s his opinion.”

He contends the decision made by the commission could result in further legal action.

“Let the voters make the decision and not the legal counsel for the commission,” he said. “I feel like the people of Guam are being cheated.”

GEC Chairperson Alice Taijeron responded to Leon-Guerrero, stating, “I don’t think that the commission is taking the right way. I think we have a responsibility to review items and discussions and take it from there.”

Legal counsel Vince Camacho told the commissioners that the rules state the executive director has the authority to reject any submitted proposal and to give the proponent time to make any changes or corrections for reconsideration.

“The reason why we believe this is inorganic because it’s not like any other initiative that was presented to the people of Guam in the past. First of all, the powers in the Organic Act are similar to the constitution of Guam. Very unfortunately, the people of Guam don’t have the power to change that. It lies in Congress,” said Camacho.

“By trying to present an initiative that takes away that power, you are in essence taking away the power given by the Organic Act in our case. If we are going to change that power, then it lies with Congress. It has nothing to do with the taking away the ability of any Guam voter to change Guam law.”