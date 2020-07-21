Three new ballot-counting machines and 116,000 ballots, including a second sheet for the nonpartisan public auditor race, are now on their way to Guam in time for the primary election.

In-office absentee voting will begin July 30.

Guam now has 53,428 registered voters and the number could reach 55,000 before the primary.

The Guam Election Commission ordered 58,000 ballot sets in anticipation of 55,000 voters and some additional if needed. The ballot packages come in reams of 250 ballots each, said Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director.

Because there is a separate ballot sheet for the nonpartisan public auditor race, the total number of ballot sheets ordered and printed is 116,000, she said.

Some senators earlier pushed for the cancellation of all or some primary races that have no challengers, including that for public auditor, since no one is challenging incumbent Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz.

About $50,000 in taxpayer money could have been saved by not printing a second ballot sheet for the uncontested public auditor race.

The partial primary cancellation bill was withdrawn, and the full primary cancellation bill was defeated during an emergency session vote last week.

Early voting begins July 30

In-office absentee voting will begin July 30, allowing early voting to avoid the crowd during the Aug. 29 primary amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three new tabulators will make counting ballots much faster because they won't stop every time a write-in vote is detected. They were purchased using a $600,000 federal grant received in 2018.

Pangelinan said the tabulators and ballots are on their way to Guam from Omaha, Nebraska-based vendor Election Systems and Software.

Because of the new type of tabulator, the cost of each printed ballot has gone down compared to the cost of ballots in the 2018 elections.

Each ballot now costs 80 cents, down from $1.23 two years ago. This brings the total cost of this year's primary election ballots to $92,800.

Sample ballots are available on the GEC website at gec.guam.gov.