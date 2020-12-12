Guam lawmakers have amended deadlines in Bill 373-35, the bill that proposes to ban plastic and paper bag distribution from retail and wholesale outlets.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce had asked for a delay in Bill 373's implementation, citing the economic impact from COVID-19 and the need for time to recover. The Chamber asked for a year's delay.

Bill 373 had an initial implementation date of Jan. 1, 2021, for the ban. Lawmakers kept that date for nonbiodegradable plastic bags.

Biodegradable plastic bags are to be banned by Dec. 31, 2021, while paper bags will be banned by July 1, 2022, unless the establishment is an eating or drinking establishment.

Bill 373 was moved to the third reading file Friday.

While it hasn't been moved to the voting file, lawmakers also discussed Bill 340-35, a stimulus program similar to the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program or Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao.

The Recovery Income Support and Empowerment (RISE) Program would grant $400 to an eligible individual and $800 to eligible individuals filing a joint return. Amendments are being considered for the bill.

Nurse Licensure Compact

What is not on the session agenda is Bill 239-35. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Mary Torres and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, would adopt the Nurse Licensure Compact and establish additional duties for the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners to facilitate the compact.

The bill would have also helped solve the nursing shortage on Guam, according to Torres.

"I know this shortage affects each of you on a daily basis — that it hurt you long before this pandemic even began. I know that COVID-19 has increased the demand on our already strained health care system — so strained that this government has been forced to contract traveling nurses to help fill the gaps," Torres stated in a letter to stakeholders.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who leads the committee on health, refused to report the bill and objected to Torres' attempt Thursday to place it on the session agenda, Torres stated. The bill will now die in committee, "where it has languished for over a year," she added.

In response, Terlaje said Bill 239 was not placed on the agenda because that is against the Legislature's standing rules.

"Since the introduction of Bill 239 and during the public hearing, the NLC and its supporters have been unable to provide data on the impact of outmigration with the implementation of the Nurse Licensure Compact, or the estimated number of nurse professionals from other compact jurisdictions that will seek to practice in Guam, given the current government salary structure which falls below the national average by at least 34%," Terlaje wrote.

The health committee had been trying to find ways to increase local training capacity and salaries and other retention incentives, according to Terlaje.

"Wages impact our ability to gain nurses, as attested to by GMH management again yesterday. It took the Medical Licensing Board almost three years to implement the Medical Compact despite the passage of legislation, and this bill calls for a year to develop rules, so it is false that this is an immediate fix to any problem," the senator added.

"I had informed the sponsor of the bill repeatedly that we must work together to resolve retention issues as well, as was recommended by the University of Guam, Guam Memorial Hospital, and many others," Terlaje stated.

Torres rebuked Terlaje in her response, stating that they had "very different definitions of working together."

"I believe collaboration acknowledges the voices of everyone impacted. It communicates instead of ignores. It strives toward solutions, instead of letting bills die. And it seeks the input of each member, instead of operating as a Committee of One," Torres stated.