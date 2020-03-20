All Bank of Guam customers with personal loans or personal credit cards will have their payments automatically deferred for 90 days.

All personal loan payments will be deferred for 90 days from the next payment due date, regardless of account status, the bank stated in a press release.

All personal credit card payments will be deferred for three monthly payments (May, June and July 2020). Customers who receive a payment advice during this period should disregard the notice.

No action will be required by customers to defer payments. However, customers who have scheduled automatic payments should contact the Bank of Guam Customer Service at (671) 472-5300 or email customerservice@bankofguam.com to place a temporary stop on their deductions; for recurring online banking payments, customers should login to their online banking and reschedule payments accordingly.

Those who have the payments payroll deducted should coordinate with their employer to make the change.

"Bank of Guam has a tradition of escalating our efforts to support our community in times of their greatest need, and this deferment program is no different. We appreciate that our community is anxious about our loved ones, our jobs and our future; and we have listened to you," said Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our branches remain open at a limited capacity, and I urge you to come in only if absolutely necessary. We are doing this blanket deferment so that we can take extra steps to ensure the safety of our employees and our community, and minimize in-person interaction. These are unchartered waters and we will get through difficult times together.”

Mortgage and commercial loan customers may reach their respective departments for any questions Mortgage customers can email mortgagebanking@bankofguam.com;

Commercial loan customers can email commercialbanking@bankofguam.com.