The Bank of Guam Board board and management on Wednesday announced the following new hires:

• Danny Daniel joins the bank as vice president/brand manager/CX Administration. Daniels was previously with various local telecommunications firms in similar capacities. A graduate of Oceanview High School, he holds a degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

• Thomas Kerbleski is now the bank’s San Francisco Branch’s vice president/relationship manager. Most recently a senior acquisitions analyst with Lakeside Investment in Oakland and a leasing executive with EB Development in San Francisco, Kerbleski graduated from Seattle University with a finance major and an economics minor.