Bank of Guam donates $50K to American Red Cross relief fund

The Bank of Guam has signaled its continuing support of disaster relief efforts with a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross Typhoon Mawar Relief Fund, the bank announced in a press release.

The donation brings the total raised to over $700,000 and closer to the Red Cross Guam Chapter’s goal of raising $2 million for local communities, the bank said in the release issued Thursday.

Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam president and chief executive officer, and Maria Eugenia Leon Guerrero, executive vice president and chief operating officer, lead the American Red Cross Typhoon Mawar Fundraising Committee while dedicating necessary resources to support this fundraising goal.

“As longtime supporters of the American Red Cross, we have witnessed their work and seen the impact it can have on our people during the most critical times,” said Cook. "We proudly stand beside the local businesses and organizations that have answered the call to help and be part of bringing much-needed relief to our communities."

Typhoons leave behind an incredible amount of need that cannot be addressed by a single organization alone, said Leon Guerrero.

"We thank our community partners who have stepped forward to make a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most," she added. "We understand the path to recovery for most will be a long road ahead, and we remain committed to doing what we can to help families get back on their feet."

In addition to financial support, the Bank of Guam also has donated its former Dededo Branch to the Red Cross for use as a training center for volunteers. This space will allow volunteers to reach more individuals and families in need, the bank said in the release.

“About 25 years ago, Bank of Guam donated space to the American Red Cross after Typhoon Paka, and again donated an entire floor of its HQ building in the aftermath of Typhoon Chata’an,” said Chita Blaise, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Guam Chapter. "Bank of Guam’s dedication, support and commitment now and through the decades has been a testament to their preserving spirit of compassion and resilience, and we can’t thank them enough."

As an extension of its support for the community, the bank also has launched its Typhoon Mawar recovery loan program for Guam and Rota residents, the bank said in the release.

To aid with typhoon-related expenses, the bank is offering two loan options.

Option 1

• Loan amount: $5,000.

• Term: 36 months.

• Rated (fixed) 7.50% annual percentage rate.

Option 2

• Loan amount: $20,000.

• Term: 60 months.

• Rated (fixed) 7.50% APR.

All loan options are subject to Bank of Guam lending criteria. The offer period is effective through close of business June 30 with no payments for 45 days. Guam and Rota residents can apply at local branches or online at bankofguam.com.

Also announced earlier this month was Bank of Guam’s Loan Payment Relief Program, which automatically defers payments on personal and auto loans, and personal credit cards for Guam and Rota residents for three calendar months.

For more information and access to resources, visit the Mawar Communications page at the bank's website.