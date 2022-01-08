In what’s becoming a tradition built over the last few years, employees from the Bank of Guam selected five nonprofit regional organizations to be recipients for a holiday donation, the bank announced in a press release.

The 2021 Bank of Guam Holiday Donation beneficiaries each received $5,000, according to the release.

Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Guam, said the annual donation started as a way to practice corporate social responsibility while being environmentally mindful.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The donations are in lieu of corporate gifts during the holiday season, and for the first time include nonprofits in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Republic of the Marshall Islands,” he said.

The community-based organizations are:

• Harvest House.

• H.E.A.R.T. Guam.

• Ayuda Wings for Life.

• Ohala Foundation (CNMI).

• Women United Together Marshall Islands (WUTMI).