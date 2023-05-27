Bank of Guam finishes effort to process GovGuam payroll

Delayed electronic payment of paychecks for government of Guam workers is being resolved, according to the Bank of Guam.

Infrastructure issues led to payments not being remitted on time Friday, according to Lesley-Anne Leon Guerrero, senior vice president at the bank that manages accounts for GovGuam.

By Saturday afternoon, Bank of Guam officials said they finished processing the information given by agencies and have credited in-house accounts of GovGuam workers. Bank employees worked through the night Friday to get the payments processed as quickly as possible, Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post.

Officials are now sending files so other local banks can remit funds to their account holders.

“In the meantime, some agencies have sent lists to other local banks to use to allow customers access to their funds,” she said. “We will do what we can to work with the other banks, as well. I know our team has been in communication with them.”

Bank of Guam, which does not have working ATMs at the moment, will reimburse fees for customers who use other banks' machines, Leon Guerrero added. The policy applies to customers on Guam, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and in neighboring islands of Pohnpei, Chuuk, Majuro, Yap, Kosrae and Palau.

Leon Guerrero also advised that, as of Saturday afternoon, the Bank of Guam’s mobile app is not displaying real-time account information, and they are working with a vendor to update balances that have received deposits.