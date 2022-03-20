It was a busy Saturday for many island residents who helped do their part to clean our island.

In celebrating their Second Annual Founder’s Day of Giving, about 150 Bank of Guam employees picked up enough trash to fill three large trash bins, according to Jackie Marati, senior vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility. Marati said they worked alongside neighborhood volunteers and were assisted by Dededo, Yigo and Tamuning mayors offices.

"We did this last year, and it was important for us to return," Marati added. "It’s not just a matter of picking up trash, it’s a matter of being one with the neighborhoods."

Bank employees returned to three sites, the MCAA-adopted bus stop on Chalan Ramirez in Yigo, the NCS bike trail in Dededo, and the area near Hemlani's Apartments and the Korean Association of Guam Bus Stop in Harmon.

Marati added special thanks to the mayors of Dededo, Yigo and Tamuning, whose staff helped haul trash from pickup sites to the dumpsters.

"I can't say enough about them and their help," she said.

Also, giving a shoutout to Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera, was Carolyn Haruo, the John F. Kennedy High School teacher whose marine biology students have been cleaning up an area leading into Harmon Industrial Park, across from their school campus in Upper Tumon.

The students started cleaning the area about two Saturdays ago, filling trailers and trucks from the mayor's office with trash - from household waste to car doors and other parts to appliances and furniture.

"We went back today," she said Saturday evening. "It took us three times and the goal was to finish it off."

All that hard work and time spent on the site meant they finally cleared the site of trash.

Haruo said they hope they don't see trash return to the area: "It was a lot of work."

The students will continue to clean around their campus, however, in hopes of keeping stray trash out of Tumon Bay as part of their Ridge to Reef effort: a clean ridge means a cleaner ocean.