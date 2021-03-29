University of Guam students Celia Anderson and Hunter Siddell were named the first Bank of Guam Live, Imagine, Fulfill, Experience Scholarship winners, the Bank of Guam stated in a press release.

Patterned after its landmark LIFE Teen Expo, BOG's scholarship supports local institutions of higher learning with an emphasis on corporate social responsibility. Each applicant must prepare a project and video presentation addressing any problems found in the community. The presentation is followed with a formal interview.

“Celia and Hunter are model young adults who demonstrate passion in an environmental and socially sustainable Guam. They offered very thoughtful applications, videos and interviews, and we are especially proud of the socially responsible proposals," stated Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, bank president.

Anderson’s project, Tinanom I Lapes, embedded pencils with seeds to help protect them from invasive species, which have devastated many indigenous plants.

Siddell’s project looks at educating, communicating and transporting of Guam’s manamko' to maximize their participation in Guam’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Having seen the need for the most isolated and transportation-challenged populations to get vaccinated, the video is a strong cultural commentary on the importance of our manamko' and keeping them safe, the press release stated.

Both students are entrepreneurs. Anderson has begun local small businesses, while Siddell is involved in his family’s honey business.