Bank of Guam offers financial relief programs

In hopes to lessen the impacts of financial hardships from COVID-19, Bank of Guam is offering financial relief programs to regional loan customers for consumer, credit card, mortgage, and commercial loans.

The bank, in a press release issued Monday, said loan payment deferments and loan extensions are being considered.

“As the region grapples with the uncertainty of COVID-19, we believe that in challenging times like these that the power of community is needed most of all. This commitment underscores the philosophy of the People’s Bank as we work through this together,” said Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam President and Chief Executive Officer.

For questions, please contact Jessica Diaz at 671 472-5504, email Jessica.diaz@bankofguam.com, (Consumer Loans), Ann Hocog at (671) 472-5156, email jacqueline.hocog@bankofguam.com (Mortgage Loans) and Kal Rengiil at (671) 472-5168, email kal.rengiil@bankofguam.com (Commercial Loans).