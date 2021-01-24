The Bank of Guam is offering a LIFE Scholarship for students of the University of Guam and Guam Community College.

Patterned after its landmark Live, Imagine, Fulfill, Experience Teen Expo, the scholarship supports local institutions of higher learning with an emphasis on corporate social responsibility, the bank stated in a press release.

Eligible applicants must be enrolled at either UOG or GCC and must complete the scholarship application along with a Pitch Tank Submission, which involves submitting a concept for a project or initiative aiming to solve some of Guam's biggest issues, such as food insecurity, environmental degradation and access to education.

Applications are due Feb. 17. Each winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

"Bank of Guam is proud to expand its scholarship program by adding the LIFE Scholarship, specifically for full-time students attending the University of Guam and Guam Community College," stated Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO. "We have added a unique category to this program by inspiring our young adults to identify and provide solutions to some of Guam's most pressing sustainability issues, and we look forward to collaborating with the awardees."