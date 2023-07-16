The Bank of Guam reopened its Mangilao branch on July 11. The branch resumed normal operating hours, welcoming customers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to a news release from the bank.

The branch was closed since late May after Typhoon Mawar. The reopening brings all Bank of Guam branches back to regular operations, the release stated.

“We’re happy and ready to welcome customers back to our Mangilao branch. A huge thank you to the amazing community of Mangilao and our valued customers for your incredible patience while our team worked tirelessly to reopen the branch for you,” Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO said in the release. "Although the typhoon brought its set of challenges, it has never dampened our spirits or our commitment to serving our people and to rebuild stronger every day."

Bank of Guam’s Familia Contact Center, along with its online and mobile banking services, are available 24/7.