Bank of Guam resumes key services

Bank of Guam has announced that its Guam and Northern Marianas locations have added new accounts and loan origination services as of Monday. For Guam, these services are by appointment only, the bank added.

To make an appointment, customers can email appointments@bankofguam.com or call customer support channels for scheduling needs. Drive-thru services will still be limited.

A list of all open branches and permitted transactions is available at www.bankofguam.com, on the COVID-19 Page.

According to Bank of Guam President and CEO Joaquin Cook, “We continue to prioritize the safety and health of our employees and customers as the key determinant of how we can prudently operate while exercising our responsibilities under local restrictions. We also continue to encourage the use of online and mobile banking for convenient access to account information and other banking needs.”