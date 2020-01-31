For the ninth year, Bank of Guam is offering graduating high school seniors the opportunity to earn a $2,000 scholarship to attend college.

Applications are now available for the 2020 Ifit Scholarship via the Bank’s website www.bankofguam.com or by requesting a copy from communications@bankofguam.com.

The scholarship is available at any four-year accredited college or university. Up to 10 semifinalists will be selected by April 2020 and will then be required to submit additional documents, including an acceptance letter to an accredited four-year college or university. The final five recipients will be announced by May 2020.