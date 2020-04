Effective Monday, April 6, Bank of Guam is requiring all customers entering its Guam premises to wear a face mask or protective face covering such as bandanas, scarves, or face shields, while transacting bank business, the bank announced Saturday in a press release. This measure is in effect until further notice.

Bank of Guam’s Hagåtña and Andersen Air Force Base branches remain open from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, only. All other Guam branches remain closed.