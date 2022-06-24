Jacqueline A. Marati, Bank of Guam senior vice president and chief corporate social responsibility officer, is retiring after 23 years with the bank, Bank of Guam stated in a press release.

Marati, who first joined the bank’s Corporate Banking Group in 1999, held the position of special assistant to then-bank president Tony Leon Guerrero before moving to other divisions of the bank including marketing, human resources, communication and public relations.

“Over her career with Bank of Guam, Jackie has made a genuine impact on how the bank has grown and developed our community outreach, sustainability and financial empowerment efforts,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, president and CEO.

“We are grateful for the work she has done, but most importantly the relationships she has established and nurtured within the organization and in the community. We know Jackie’s commitment to excellence in social responsibility and sustainability is steadfast and that her journey is far from over. The board of directors, management, staff and we, her Bank of Guam familia, wish her the very best in her next chapters.”

For the last few years, Marati has overseen the Bank’s Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. Fueled by her passion to give back to the island communities served by the bank, she has led several international award-winning Bank of Guam projects: the Bank’s Year in Review, Annual Calendar and Founder’s Day of Giving, the bank stated in the release.