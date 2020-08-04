Bank of Hawaii confirmed that a branch employee in Guam tested positive for COVID-19 and the Hagatna branch was sanitized on Monday.

According to a statement released by the bank's corporate communications, the individual had no close contact with other employees and customers at the branch.

Out of an abundance of caution, certain employees who work in the individual’s vicinity will be tested and quarantined.

The employee, who works at Bank of Hawaii’s Hagatna branch last worked on Monday, and is in self-quarantine at home.

A professional sanitization service deep-cleaned and sanitized the branch on Monday night.

The Hagatna branch will remain open.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as an essential business, Bank of Hawaii has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations requiring the use of face masks, enforcing social distancing, and sanitizing.