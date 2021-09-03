A convicted child molester denied that he failed to update his sex offender registration, and that he robbed a Dededo bank.

Vicente Guerrero Perez, 56, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

"I am not pleading guilty because ...," said Perez, before the judge stopped him from saying more.

"I don't want you to make any further statements. We will let your attorney speak for you on that," said Bordallo.

Defense attorney John Gorman told the court that Perez pleads not guilty to all counts in the indictment that was handed down against him on Wednesday.

Perez remains in federal custody at the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

He is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 9.

Perez was charged with bank robbery, failure to update sex offender registration and commission of crime of violence while failing to update sex offender registration.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Bank robbery

On Aug. 13, Perez allegedly gave a teller at the First Hawaiian Bank branch along Harmon Loop Road a note saying he was robbing the bank. He fled with a total of $1,560 the teller put inside a plastic bag before triggering the bank alarm, court documents state.

The FBI found Perez more than a week later at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

"I've been going in and out of Mental Health," Perez said during his arraignment on Thursday.

"When was the last time you were in?" Bordallo asked.

"Before I came here," Perez said. "I was in there a week and then federal agents came and picked me up at Mental Health."

Perez allegedly admitted to federal authorities following his arrest that he was the person caught on surveillance video at King's Restaurant.

Investigators learned that he allegedly robbed the bank then went to the restaurant. He also said he knew it was wrong to rob the bank, adding that he wanted to get caught and that's why he went next door to eat and wait for the police to show up.

He left after he felt officers took too long to arrive, documents state.

Sex offender

Perez was convicted in an April 1992 third-degree criminal sexual conduct case, the indictment states.

According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, the victim in the case was a 14-year-old girl. The registry also states that Perez is a level-two sex offender and last reported to authorities in December 2020.

Prison records also show multiple local and federal arrests between 2000 and 2013.