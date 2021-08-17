Bank robbery suspect still at large

Authorities are seeking the public's help to find the suspect in a robbery reported at First Hawaiian Bank's Dededo branch on Friday afternoon.

The suspect had a full neck tattoo and a teardrop tattoo under his right eye, according to authorities in a previous press release.

Authorities said the suspect may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Thought to be in his 50s, the suspect was caught on surveillance video at the bank wearing a mask and hoodie in front of a teller counter. Another surveillance image of the suspect was captured at King's restaurant next door to the bank branch and shows his full face, although the image is grainy.

The suspect was seen seated in the restaurant, wearing a black T-shirt with a distinctive word or message across the shirt in orange letters. The word or message was not legible on camera. He wore dark blue jeans and had black and gray hair.

"The suspect is still at large and we appreciate public assistance," according to the FBI's Guam office in a statement.

Call the Guam FBI office at 671-688-0373 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 671-477-HELP with any information about the suspect.

First Hawaiian Bank previously issued a short statement that it will not be commenting on the details of the robbery as the matter is in the hands of law enforcement.

Incident on Monday

On Monday morning, police were called to the FHB branch in Tamuning after reports of a suspicious-looking man in a red shirt.

Police were seen escorting the man at the Tamuning branch but he was later allowed to leave after nothing was found on him.