In anticipation of residents receiving economic stimulus checks, Guam Bankers Association members are collaborating to assist the community in cashing them while adhering to social distancing measures.

The following institutions will allow residents – bank customers or not – to cash their stimulus checks:

• Bank of Guam

• Bank of Hawaii

• BankPacific

• First Hawaiian Bank

As the banks work to offer their support, GBA offered the community advice that ATM and mobile deposits are convenient and safe banking alternatives. Additionally, those with no banking relationships may be asked to line up in a designated “non-customer check cashing” line, and will need to provide two valid IDs.

The Guam Bankers Association is a trade organization made up of member local banks, which include ANZ Bank, Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii, BankPacific, First Commercial Bank and First Hawaiian Bank.