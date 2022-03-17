Banking board OKs BankPacific conversion to a chartered bank

Guam's Banking and Insurance Board on Tuesday approved BankPacific’s application to convert from a savings and loan institution to a commercially chartered bank.

By a vote of 6-1, the board granted BankPacific's request to change its charter and allow for the conversion.

Phil Flores, BankPacific president and chairman, said after the banking board's approval, the bank still must go through the approval process of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco.

The locally owned bank has been in contact with the FDIC and the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco since May 2021, and was told to first obtain approval from the local banking board, Flores said.

Flores said the conversion is needed to avoid federal punitive monetary and regulatory damages.

While going through the process, BankPacific "will continue to be the same bank," Flores said.

Banking and Insurance Board's Dean Manglona of Civille & Tang raised questions about the conversion application and lack of statutory mechanism allowing conversion, while also saying that BankPacific may already be performing like other banks but it is still governed by the savings and loan association statute.

Manglona said he would like to work with BankPacific on the matter, but he wanted to make sure the board is not exposed to doing something that is not allowed under Guam law.

He initially offered to postpone the decision on the conversion application for the second time, after it was tabled Feb. 28.

BankPacific attorney Anita Arriola told the board that a 1999 Guam law authorized BankPacific "to be called a bank, to be a bank, to be defined as a bank, and to engage in all banking activities."

"What we are asking for today is not anything unusual or out of the ordinary," Arriola said prior to the vote.

Arriola said the board has the authority to approve the application, and BankPacific met all the criteria to qualify as a commercial bank and there is a legitimate business purpose for BankPacific to convert from a savings and loan entity to a bank.

Manglona voted "no" on the conversion application.

Voting "yes" were Banking and Insurance Board members Danilo Rapadas of Bank of Guam, Raymond Schnabel of Calvo's Insurance Underwriters, Michael Sgro of Paradise Fitness, Roland Biscoe of Insurance Producer, West Cassidy of Pacific Indemnity Ins. Co., and Banking and Insurance Commissioner Michelle Santos.

BankPacific, then known as Guam Savings and Loan Association, opened its doors in July 1954.

Flores said after nearly 68 years of BankPacific's existence, much has changed in the world of financing.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic relief money helped banks' assets and deposits to grow "so rapidly" as people realized they had to save some of the pandemic aid money for a rainy day.