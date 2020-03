Banks release Saturday hours

The Guam Bankers Association announced Friday some of its member banks are closed today. Here's the list of banks that are open and closed for Saturday operations:

• ANZ Bank - closed Saturday;

• Bank of Guam (Hagåtña) - closed Saturday;

• Bank of Hawaii (Hagåtña) - 9 a.m.-10 a.m., manåmko' accommodations; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., all customers;

• BankPacific (Hagåtña, Dededo, Tamuning, Agat) - closed Saturday;

• First Commercial Bank (Tamuning) - closed Saturday; and

• First Hawaiian Bank (Dededo and Tamuning) - 9 a.m.-10 a.m. manåmko' accommodations, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. all customers Saturday.