Banks to remain open today, tomorrow; executive order not out yet

Hundreds of customers are lined up at banks this morning in anticipation of the lockdown that the governor said would take effect at noon today.

The executive order outlining the details hasn’t been released to the public.

Banks must close completely by Monday, but will be allowed to operate today and tomorrow, governor’s Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post.

Restaurants will be allowed to continue with drive-thru, curbside and delivery operations, she said.

Hundreds of people are also stocking up on supplies at stores.

With the spike in COVID-19 numbers – on Thursday alone 105 cases were confirmed – the governor has announced her decision for tighter restrictions.

On Thursday, the island’s total number of COVID cases rose to 704 since tests started in March.

The governor announced during a video press conference Thursday: “all businesses will be closed with the exception of grocery stores, health care operations, including pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, hardware stores, and those operations critical to health, shelter, and the preservation of life.”

Paco-San Agustin said numerous requests for exemptions have been part of the reason for the delay in finalizing the executive order.

“A lot of the delay with the executive order has been the back and forth with the governor,” said Krystal Paco-San Agustin. “As you know there are so many exemptions because everyone wants to be essential. That’s what we saw in the beginning of the pandemic. But, we really want to narrow it down to the very short list of businesses that can operate and that are absolutely, positively necessary to the preservation of life.”

“Once that executive order is signed, we will have it distributed. We also have hotlines established here at Adelup to answer your questions. I also want to welcome people are feeling anxiety and fear from the pandemic, to call Guam Behavioral Health Center. You can call 311 and listen to the directory.”

Paco-San Agustin thanks the public “for being so patient with us."

“Please – let’s all do our part. I can’t say this enough and you probably hate hearing it, but we are all in this together. So, let’s all stay home so we can go back to the luxuries of PCOR3 that we were enjoying for that while.”