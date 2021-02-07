Financial institutions want full transparency on cannabis businesses who are seeking banking services, according to discussions at a recent Cannabis Board meeting.

Chairwoman Vanessa Williams said each bank will determine whether they will provide service to a business.

“In order to accommodate or serve these licensed cannabis businesses, they need to be able to verify online with us or with the government everything about the business, including who the owners are and the types of business and the types of license issued, if there’s any penalties, or revocations or violations of their license so that they can determine if they’re in accordance with the risk guidelines and federal and local laws that applies,” she told board members.

Williams said any fees assessed by the banks depends on the type of business that’s set up but banks will be able to provide more information once the board completes its work on the rules and regulations.

Williams, after Wednesday’s meeting, said they should be able to complete their review of the rules and regulations in the next two meetings. Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to continue at 1 p.m. Feb. 10. A date for the regular meeting for February wasn’t confirmed.

Criminal history vs. second chance

Another issue debated on Wednesday was the issue of criminal history.

The cannabis industry could be considered a “second chance” for people who’ve been convicted of felonies, said one board member.

“Why should having a felony bar people from entering the industry?” asked William Parkinson.

He was concerned about a subsection of the rules and regulations being finalized by the board. A section of the draft rules states the “department may revoke a responsible official’s or designated transporter’s Cannabis identification card within 24 hours upon notification that the responsible official or designated transporter … had entered a plea of guilty to, a plea of nolo contendere to, been found guilty of, or been convicted of a felony offense or crime of moral turpitude ...”

Chairwoman Vanessa Williams said the section says “may” revoke, meaning the Department of Public Health and Social Services would have the discretion to determine if the felony or action in question deals with something that could be related to the cannabis industry.

Parkinson noted that if the government of Guam can give people second chances, then this new industry should be able to do the same.

“If someone is found guilty of a crime that’s egregious enough they could be banned from going into the industry space by a judge. … But we as a board should not be restricting anybody’s ability to get into the space based on their criminal history. There are a lot of people who probably have felonies from trying to deal cannabis and it would be ironic if they couldn’t get into the industry that probably gave them the felony,” he said. “I wouldn’t want even the ambiguity of this rule to possibly prevent felons from getting into this industry because this could be a second chance industry for a lot of people.”

Parkinson made a motion to remove the portion about the felony offense or crime of moral turpitude. The motion failed - three members voted in favor of the motion and four voted against it.

Board member Adrian Cruz, who seconded Parkinson’s motion, said the language seems ambiguous. Williams said the challenge would be in ensuring the discretion is exercised uniformly. Board members then decided that they would add a definition of “moral turpitude” to guide decisions in those instances.

Frustration with delays

The board is meeting next Wednesday to continue their review of the rules and regulations and the comments provided through the public hearings held in November 2020.

During the meeting, Cruz expressed frustration at the length of time it’s taking to get the cannabis industry running. While recreational cannabis has been legal since 2019, selling it remains illegal until the rules and regulations are finalized.

In addition to that, a seed-to-sale tracking system is required before licensed cannabis businesses can start operating. The Department of Public Health and Social Services is charged with purchasing the system.

“We’ve really got to get moving,” Cruz said, noting that while he understands DPHSS is working on the current health emergency, they’ve also since hired Dr. Felix Cabrera to help with the workload.

“I’m a little frustrated,” Cruz said. “I don’t want to pick on Public Health but we’re really being constrained here.”

Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, who represents DPHSS on the cannabis board, said she anticipates a meeting soon that would help move the request for proposal.

After the meeting Williams said the RFP hasn’t been issued. And so what’s already been a fairly long process, made longer by the pandemic and restrictions placed on government agencies and boards, could see additional delay with the procurement process, which can be lengthy.

“So we’re anticipating more delay and that’s where the frustration comes,” she said.

Outside of the seed-to-sale system, Williams said all that remains to review in the rules and regulations are the sections on manufacturing and laboratory testing, which falls under Public Health’s purview.

While she declined to provide a timeline or completion date, she was confident those two remaining sections would take at most two more meetings to discuss and finalize.

“Then (the rules and regulations) will be ready to be submitted to the attorney general’s office,” she said.