The contributions from the LGBTQ+ community will be celebrated at an upcoming event organized by the District Court of Guam and the Guam Bar Association.

Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, chief judge for the local district court, will co-moderate a panel discussion entitled “Equality and inclusivity in the workplace and in the community.” Benjamin Cruz, the public auditor and former speaker of the Guam Legislature and former chief justice of the Guam Supreme Court will also make a guest appearance.

The public can see the discussion live through a virtual streaming platform. A link will be provided upon registration. GBA members will earn two continuing legal education credits for attending. Visit www.guambar.org for more information or to register.