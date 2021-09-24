The suspect in a burglary at Dave's Barber & Beauty Shop in Dededo on Sept. 15 has been arrested, police confirmed Friday night.

Albert Torres Tedtaotao, 48, sustained a single gunshot wound that required immediate medical attention. He was transported to Guam Regional Medical City.

On Friday, Tedtaotao was arrested on suspicion of home invasion, burglary, criminal mischief, theft of property, aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Tedtaotao was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections jail.

The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

David Cadaviz, the owner of the shop, who lives in an extension behind the business, has previously said he thought the alleged intruder had a weapon.

Cadaviz said at that moment, “I shot him.”

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m.

The shop owner and his wife live behind the shop. The sound of glass shattering woke them up.

“I heard this big boom, and I checked for someone inside then I heard someone going through the cash register,” Cadaviz said.

Cadaviz retrieved a gun and confronted the alleged intruder who was already making his way to their living quarters.

“Then when I go outside he’s coming already in my area," he said.

Cadaviz asked the suspect to identify himself.

“I told him: 'You stop. On the ground',” said Cadaviz, adding the man did not comply.

Cadaviz said after he shot the individual, the man asked for help and tried to apologize.

“The guy was talking. He said 'I’m sorry you guys,'” Cadaviz said.