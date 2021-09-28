A man accused in a burglary at a Dededo barbershop earlier this month was on parole for a separate burglary case.

Albert Torres Tedtaotao, 48, had just been released from the Department of Corrections in July 2020 in connection with his 2013 burglary conviction.

According to prison records, Tedtaotao was also arrested in 2012 on charges of burglary, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and criminal mischief.

He was also arrested in 2002 and 2004 on separate burglary charges.

On Sept. 15, Tedtaotao broke into Dave’s Barber & Beauty Shop in Dededo when he was caught by the owner removing coins from the cash register, court documents state.

Investigators learned the suspect allegedly used a crowbar to pry open the typhoon shutters and glass.

The owner told the suspect to stop and to leave the shop before the suspect allegedly rushed toward the owner with what he believed was a pistol in his hand.

The owner then pointed his firearm at the suspect and shot him, documents state.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his chest.

Tedtatotao, in this latest case, faces charges of burglary as a second-degree felony with intent to commit theft.