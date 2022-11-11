A man convicted of beating and robbing a barber who previously cut his hair will spend 19 years in prison.

Frank Aitasi appeared Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam to be sentenced for 2019 charges related to beating a woman in her 60s at her barbershop before stealing $900 from the shop.

Aitasi's defense counsel, Assistant Alternate Public Defender Peter Santos, asked for a 10-year sentence for the charges of first-degree robbery and theft of property because his client was a first-time offender and has had "exemplary behavior" while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Santos also went on to say Aitasi was high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

"It's not an attempt to make an excuse or justify the horrible actions that he did, but he was under the influence of the powerful drug of methamphetamine and he does realize and he is very remorseful about the actions he took," Santos said before Aitasi apologized.

"Your Honor and the people of Guam, to the AG's Office, to my victim and out of respect I have for the courtroom, I am really sorry. There's no excuse for my behavior. I apologize. Thank you," Aitasi said in English despite needing a Samoan interpreter for the proceedings.

Victim statement

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas, while appreciative of Aitasi's statements, asked for 25 years, the maximum time of imprisonment, because of the lasting effects felt by Aitasi's victim, who is a woman in her 60s.

Then, prior to giving him a sentence, Judge Elyze Iriarte read the victim's impact statement to Aitasi.

"I have flashbacks of Frank nearly beating me to death and leaving me to die in my place of business. Due to everything that has happened to me, I have even tried to end my life because of this trauma," Iriarte read before adding the victim's injuries sustained were centimeters away from paralyzing her.

Iriarte also said the woman's panic attacks stopped her from running her business.

In light of the victim's statements, which Iriarte said influenced her sentence, she gave Aitasi a 20-year sentence, with one year suspended because of letters written by DOC employees confirming Aitasi's good behavior while in custody.

"In total, the court sentences you to total period of 19 years in prison," Iriarte said.

Attack

Aitasi was charged in 2019 with beating a then 61-year-old woman at her barbershop on Thanksgiving Day before stealing $900 and fleeing on a bicycle, court documents state.

At the time, Aitasi told police he lost money from a game room when he went to the barbershop and saw the woman by herself sweeping the floor.

Then Aitaisi went in and when the woman turned her back, he struck her on the back of her head, dragged her while she was on the ground and punched and stomped her, causing her to lose consciousness. The woman reported to police Aitasi also took hair clippers and wrapped the cord around her neck before hitting her had against a barber chair's armrest, documents state.