Barbershop robbery suspect pleads not guilty

The 31-year-old man accused of robbing and beating an elderly barbershop owner on Thanksgiving morning has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He also waived his right to a speedy trial. He is represented by the Alternate Public Defender's Office.

Frank Patrick Aitasi has been indicted on two counts each of first-degree robbery as a first-degree felony and theft of property as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of the crime being committed against a vulnerable victim, who is 61.

Aitasi also faces charges of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

Aitasi told police he lost money gambling at a game room before he robbed the owner of Bejado's Barber Shop, according to court documents.

He told police he repeatedly beat the victim until she was unconscious, and he stole $900 from the shop's office, documents state.

It was after the owner turned her back to him that he allegedly struck her on the back of her head, dragged her while she was on the ground, then punched and stomped her, causing her to lose consciousness.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

A man who was walking by the barbershop heard the victim yelling for help and saw her on the ground, with the suspect standing over her.

Aitasi noticed the witness and shut the door and locked it, court documents state.

He then allegedly took off on a bicycle while the witness was on the phone with police.

The victim was reportedly familiar with Aitasi and recalled previously cutting his hair, according to court documents.

The victim said she was cleaning when the suspect came inside. She offered to cut his hair, but he told her he was OK, documents state.

Court documents further state the victim regained consciousness and noticed the suspect rummaging through the shop. When she tried to leave, the suspect allegedly pulled her hair and shut the door before beating her again.

Aitasi then took the electric hair clippers and wrapped the cord around the victim's neck before he hit her head against a barber chair's arm rest, according to court documents.

The victim later awoke after the suspect took off, documents state.