Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas referred to court records to indicate there was good cause that resulted in a delay in the case of former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre Jr.

In his 31-page decision and order denying Torre’s request to dismiss the case with prejudice due to his speedy trial rights being violated, Barcinas stated a series of uncommon circumstances led to the delay.

He also listed the hearings held in the case from the initial indictment handed down against Torre in 2015 to the latest arguments on the defendant’s request to toss out the case after the court and prosecution failed to bring it to trial 60 days following his assertion.

Barcinas cited that among the delays was the disqualification of judges after Judge Michael Bordallo stepped down from the case prior to his appointment at the District Court of Guam.

“Judge Bordallo remained actively involved in this matter to ensure a smooth transition and judicial efficiency given the unexpected circumstances,” he stated.

The court also responded to the defense's argument that further delays were caused after the case was assigned to a judge who was attending the Pacific Judicial Conference on Saipan for several days.

Barcinas, who attended the conference, was assigned the case on Jan. 23.

“Judge Bordallo still had Torre’s motion to exclude prior testimony under advisement. He issued the decision and order on Feb. 7,” he stated, as the court found the defense motion delayed the case for about 10 days.

Additionally, he stated part of the delay was due to the high number of disqualified potential jurors and by Torre filing his motion to dismiss in February.

The court found that the speedy trial clock was also delayed from Oct. 8 to Nov. 25, 2019, as Torre’s motion to dismiss the amended indictment was argued and taken under advisement before eventually being denied in 2019.

Torre, who is facing a second trial for the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, plans to take his dismissal request to the Supreme Court of Guam.

On Thursday, Barcinas granted Torre’s request to stay the case until a decision is made by the high court.