Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes reached out to President Joe Biden, requesting him to direct the early release of some 20 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that the Philippine government purchased.

The vice speaker sent a letter to the president after the Philippine Consulate General on Guam asked for her office's assistance.

The Philippines imposed stricter quarantine measures after seeing new surges in COVID-19 cases and deaths, while also trying to vaccinate as many people as it can.

"The 20 million Moderna vaccine doses paid by the Philippine government is direly needed now as the previous June-July 2021 delivery date may put in peril any effective sustained effort to address the new surge of cases in the country," Ferdinand Flores, acting Head of Post at the Philippine Consulate General on Guam, wrote in an April 21 letter to Muña Barnes.

The following day, Muña Barnes wrote a letter addressed to Biden.

"From recent reports that have been shared with me, the United States may have a surplus of vaccines that I hope we can ensure gets to those who need it the most," the vice speaker wrote to Biden.

The vice speaker shared Guam's friendship with the Philippines, which also shares a special relationship with the United States.

"Today, our ally is turning to us in the midst of an ongoing crisis for our humanitarian aid. We have seen firsthand the successes of our vaccine program domestically, and if there is an opportunity to assist our Pacific Rim allies, I know it's the right thing, and the American thing, to do," Muña Barnes said.

Guam is home to nearly 50,000 Filipinos and Filipino-Americans.