Barnes asks to include COFA migrants in post-Mawar relief

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes is lobbying for additional aid to assist migrants from the freely associated states of Micronesia, who otherwise will have to recover from Typhoon Mawar without individual federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing grants of up to $41,000 to homeowners and renters who suffered damage during the storm. But the almost 19,000 citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands who reside in Guam are ineligible for that help.

Only those who have children who are U.S. citizens, or have U.S. citizens in their households, may apply.

Barnes on Thursday wrote to Guam Del. James Moylan, Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor and the White House associate director for Puerto Rico and the territories, to ask for assistance.

“As you are aware, (Compact of Free Association) migrants on Guam are particularly vulnerable to typhoons, many of whom have lost their homes. Everyone living in Guam was equally affected by the devastating impacts of Typhoon Mawar. COFA migrants should be equally qualified for recovery aid, so they can also return to normalcy,” she said, asking whether discretionary funding held by Interior can be used to assist COFA migrants living in Guam.

“Alternately, given the urgency (of the) crisis on our hands, would an amendment to federal law be necessary to allow COFA migrants living in Guam to be eligible for federal recovery aid?”

A bill in Congress to include COFA citizens in FEMA individual aid and other federal programs was introduced in March.

According to Barnes, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services is seeking emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program money for everyone on island, including COFA citizens.

“I urge this be moved forward and seek your support in facilitating such request,” she stated.