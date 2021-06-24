Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has withdrawn her support of Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement to the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, due to opposition from the medical community as well as concerns from some patients with critical health needs.

The vice speaker's letter was dated June 11 and addressed to Speaker Therese Terlaje, the bill's primary sponsor, but Barnes' office released the letter just about half an hour before an information hearing on Bill 112 was set to take place Wednesday. The hearing continued beyond press time.

"I want to share with you that I initially co-sponsored Bill 112-36 because I agreed with you – we certainly need to make arbitration more accessible. ... I supported Bill 112-36 because I was informed by you that you spoke to our island's medical community," Barnes wrote to Terlaje. "However, I have received multiple calls from members of the medical community to the contrary."

Bill 112, or the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, has seen significant opposition from medical providers, who argue it would make practicing health care more costly and less accessible for patients.

The current law, the arbitration act, requires the out-of-court procedure prior to a malpractice claim being taken to court. Opponents of the law say it is too costly and discourages claims.

Bill 112 will mandate a confidential screening process at the courts before the matter can be taken to trial.

An argument raised repeatedly involves the island's medical care environment. Because Guam lacks providers and resources, some physicians have had to practice outside their specific training or specialties to assist patients, exposing them to malpractice claims.

Repealing the arbitration law would create too much risk in treating certain patients, doctors have argued.

"In addition to meeting with doctors, I have also heard from a number of patients who have expressed their deepest concerns with Bill 112-36," Barnes stated. "Many of our residents have debilitating conditions and will be left with no access to a provider as they cannot afford to take the risk associated with treating them."

An advocate for changing the law, David Lubofksy, whose son died while in the care of the pediatric ward at Guam Memorial Hospital, has stated the lack of medical negligence accountability by Guam doctors due to the Mandatory Malpractice Arbitration Act negatively impacts patient care.

"Physicians think that they can do or say what they want. This results in medical apathy by some doctors," Lubofsky stated in a recent letter to The Guam Daily Post. "I am not saying that all Guam doctors fall into this category, as Guam has great doctors, but it's perceived as part of the overall Guam medical culture."

On the other side of the argument, a number of doctors have said that changing the law and removing mandatory arbitration prior to being sued would force doctors in specialty care to choose not to provide services on Guam because of the great risk of being taken directly to court.

"Some of our on-island adult specialist colleagues, who have generously been willing to care for pediatric patients when we have needed their help, have already stopped accepting pediatric consultations and will no longer be seeing any new or existing pediatric patients. This leaves children on Guam, particularly the medically fragile ones, without a specialist to manage their condition," a group of Guam pediatricians recently wrote.

Drs. Amanda del Rosario, Milliecor Fojas, Michael Um, Dennis Sarmiento, Maria Blancaflor, Jasmine Walker, John Garrido, Christina Manaloto, Yolanda Carrera, Antonio L. Garcia, Dina Domalanta-Villaluna, Elizabeth Hernandez, Ben Numpang, Breana Miller, Edna Santos, Gladys Linsangan and Ramel Carlos signed the joint letter.

It is only a matter of time before other adult specialists do the same and start refusing to see pediatric patients as a result of Bill 112, the group stated.

"The number of off-island referrals will skyrocket, families will suffer financially, emotionally, and mentally, ... and some children will inevitably not make it off island," the group wrote. "Pediatric care on Guam will be severely compromised."