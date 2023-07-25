Negotiations for health insurance coverage for roughly 26,000 government of Guam employees have been ongoing since mid-June and while officials remain mum on the details, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes will be seeking more information.

A request for proposal was issued in May seeking a third-party administrator for a fully self-insured policy for fiscal year 2024 that covers medical, dental and pharmacy.

According to Article 3 of Chapter 4, Title 4 of the Guam Code Annotated, which pertains to group insurance, the negotiating team consists of various representatives from GovGuam. They include representatives from the Department of Administration, the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities, a retiree appointed by the Government of Guam Retirement Fund, and an appointee by the speaker of the Legislature.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the vice speaker’s office, as Speaker Therese Terlaje noted that Barnes has oversight over GovGuam health insurance.

Although a member of Barnes’ office is confirmed to be on the negotiation team, the vice speaker’s office had little to share about the ongoing procurement and negotiations as the member is not on the team as a representative of her office. Instead, that member represents retirees and is barred from sharing information.

“We have received a few inquiries about the same subject,” Chirag Bojwhani, Barnes' chief of staff, told the Post. "As we did when the provider switched over to Aetna, we called for an informational briefing on the matter. We plan to do the same immediately after Liberation Day."

When asked what impact a third-party self-insurer would have on the fiscal 2024 budget, Barnes’ office couldn’t say, however Bojwhani indicated they anticipate it would be cheaper.

Bojwhani noted that Barnes was not taking a position on the move, as he said they have questions.

With the budget deadline in a month, he said Barnes’ office will be discussing a date and time for the informational hearing.